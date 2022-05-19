Over 1900 Russian citizens, 20 Ukrainian nationals registered in Armenia as private entrepreneurs

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Since the launch of the military operations in Ukraine, the citizens of Russia and Ukraine have registered 1907 and 20 private entrepreneurships in Armenia respectively, as well as limited liability companies, the Justice Ministry of Armenia said in response to the query of ARMENPRESS.

Russian citizens and/or legal entities registered 1011 LLCs in the Armenian Justice Ministry’s State Register Agency of Legal Entities from February 24 to May 17 of this year. 1907 citizens have been registered in Armenia as private entrepreneurs.

As for their economic activity in Armenia, the ministry mentioned software development as a frequent type of activity, as well as activities in IT and computer techniques.

Anna Grigoryan