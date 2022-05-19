LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-05-22

LONDON, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.90% to $2857.50, copper price down by 0.04% to $9235.00, lead price down by 1.96% to $2054.00, nickel price down by 1.47% to $26159.00, tin price down by 2.50% to $33019.00, zinc price up by 1.59% to $3620.00, molybdenum price down by 0.68% to $41623.23, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.