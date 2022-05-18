France expects to maintain ties with Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The French authorities expect to maintain contact channels with Russia, despite the decision of the Russian authorities to deport 34 diplomats, ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the French Foreign Ministry Anne-Claire Legendre said.

"French President Emmanuel Macron will keep communication channels with Russia open. We are not at war with Russia, we do not want that," Legendre said.

According to her, negotiation channels are necessary "for achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine in the future."