President of Lithuania to pay official visit to Armenia on May 19-20

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda will pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Armenia accompanied with his wife Diana Nausėdienė on May 19-20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, following the official welcoming ceremony scheduled on May 20 at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Gitanas Nausėda will have a private conversation, which will be followed by an extended-format meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

Afterwards, the Presidents of Armenia and Lithuania will make a statement to the press.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, and will visit the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Gitanas Nausėda will be hosted by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will also visit the Matenadaran, Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts.