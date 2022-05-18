Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-05-22

YEREVAN, 18 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 May, USD exchange rate up by 2.63 drams to 457.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.90 drams to 481.19 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.22 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 567.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 380.98 drams to 26843.27 drams. Silver price up by 10.76 drams to 320.35 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.