Prime Minister Pashinyan chairs Security Council session

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a Security Council session, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister of Defense Karen Brutyan also participated in the meeting.

“Current issues related to the dimension of the powers of the Security Council were discussed during the session.”