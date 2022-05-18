Yerevan metro traffic restored

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The traffic of the Yerevan Subway has been restored, Head of the Department of Press at the Yerevan City Hall Levon Sardaryan said on social media.

Earlier today the operation of the Yerevan metro has been paralyzed amid the anti-government protests.

The citizens carried out a protest action in Yeritasardakan metro station, disrupting the traffic of the subway.