277 people detained in latest demonstrations
YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. 277 people were detained by police as of 10:45 May 18 in the latest anti-government protests in Yerevan.
Police said the demonstrators were detained for failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer.
The opposition demonstrators resumed civil disobedience campaigns in the morning of May 18 and are blocking streets in Yerevan.
