Azeri military spreads disinformation on border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The latest Azerbaijani accusations that the Armenian military opened fire at the border is again a disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the night of May 17-18 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled from various caliber small arms the Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.








