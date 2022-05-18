LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-22

LONDON, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2832.00, copper price stood at $9238.50, lead price stood at $2095.00, nickel price stood at $26549.00, tin price stood at $33866.00, zinc price stood at $3563.50, molybdenum price stood at $41909.83, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.