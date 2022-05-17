Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

Armenian serviceman receives no life-threatening injuries as a result of mine explosion

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armen Babayan, contract private serviceman of one of the regiments of the north-eastern direction of the country, was injured on May 17 at about 16:15 as a result of mine explosion. His life is not under threat.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Armenia, investigation is underway to find out the circumstances of the incident.








