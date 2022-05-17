Russian Foreign Ministry calls ongoing protests in Armenia country’s internal affair
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Moscow views the ongoing protests in Armenia as the country’s internal affair and does not intervene in that processes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.
“Everything that’s happening there and the top leadership’s actions are Armenia’s internal affair. We understand it and do not intervene in these processes”, he said.
