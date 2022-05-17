Museums to be free of charge for all visitors on May 18, International Museum Day

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport invites everyone to celebrate the International Museum Day on May 18 and the Museum Night pan-European event on May 21.

International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around 18 May, coordinated by the International Council of Museums. The event highlights a specific theme which changes every year reflecting a relevant theme or issue facing museums internationally.

This year’s slogan of the International Museum Day is “The Power of Museums”.

125 museums of Armenia and Artsakh have joined the Museum Night event this year.

On May 18 and 21 the museums will be free of charge for all visitors.