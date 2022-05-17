LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-22

LONDON, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.58% to $2832.00, copper price up by 0.87% to $9238.50, lead price up by 1.75% to $2095.00, nickel price down by 2.62% to $26549.00, tin price up by 1.49% to $33866.00, zinc price up by 2.12% to $3563.50, molybdenum price down by 0.37% to $41909.83, cobalt price down by 8.54% to $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.