Yerevan City Hall plans 80% upgrade of bus fleet for integrated ticketing system

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Hall will soon launch a pilot program in the city’s transportation system that will be the first step in introducing the integrated ticketing system.

This summer, the buses serving 3 different routes in Yerevan will be equipped with a new ticketing system, allowing passengers to pay the fare with a card system, a QR code or other electronic techniques.

Yerevan City Hall Department of Transportation Acting Director Hayk Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS that they will monitor how the system works to see the pros and cons.

“We will introduce the pilot system in several routes to understand to what extent it is convenient, what advantages it gives, what problems occur and what needs to be added or removed. The integrated ticketing system [card system] will enable to pay the fare with cards or other technical means in the buses, trolleybuses and the metro,” Sargsyan said.

However, a city-wide introduction of the integrated ticketing system requires an upgraded transport fleet.

City Hall is planning an 80% upgrade of the entire bus fleet by yearend, and so far 311 new buses have been bought and commissioned.

Moreover, new routes will be launched that will be operated by 12-meter long new single-deck buses. 87 such buses will be commissioned in the city.

Another 100 medium-class buses and 15 trolleybuses will be bought.

City Hall will also launch a centralized supervision system and all buses will be monitored by GPS.

New modern bus garages will also be opened.

Anna Gziryan