Homeowner attacks paramedics after 911 call in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. A paramedic team in Yerevan was assaulted after responding to a 911 call, the ambulance service said.

According to the Ambulance Service Director Taguhi Stepanyan, the paramedic was seriously injured and is hospitalized. The driver of the ambulance suffered milder injuries.

“After the medics were leaving the home call, the homeowner attacked and battered the medic and the driver. Police were notified,” Stepanyan said.

Meanwhile, the incident received condemnation from City Hall.

Vice Mayor of Yerevan Gevorg Simonyan issued a statement condemning any act of violence against doctors. “We will be coherent in making sure that this incident gets the appropriate criminal-legal assessment,” Simonyan added.

City Councillor Ashot Sargsyan also issued a statement. “A medic and driver of an ambulance were assaulted while responding to a call, [the medic] was hit in the head with a crowbar. The paramedics were hospitalized. Any act of violence against a doctor is condemnable,” Sargsyan said.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.