91 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. 91 demonstrators in the ongoing anti-government protests in Yerevan were detained by police on May 16.

The demonstrations held under the “Resistance Movement” name carried out what they describe as civil disobedience acts in various streets across the city. The protesters were blocking streets and causing traffic obstructions, police said.

 








