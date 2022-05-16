Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Armenia top destination for Russians this summer

Armenia top destination for Russians this summer

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is among the top destinations for Russians this summer, TASS reported citing a survey conducted by OneTwoTrip covering all foreign flights tickets for 2022 June-August.

Armenia is the top destination with 18,7% of bookings, followed by Turkey (16%), Kyrgyzstan (14,5%), Kazakhstan (3,8%) and Greece (3,4%). Israel, Italy and Georgia are also among the destinations preferred by Russian tourists.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]