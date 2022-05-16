Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Wildberries launches online direct sale model in Armenia

Wildberries launches online direct sale model in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Wildberries launched a logistics center in Armenia that enables local businesses to carry out direct sales online.

“Initially, the “Marketplace” sale model is available for Armenian businesses only inside the country, but the geography could expand in the future to other countries, including in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

Wildberries entered the Armenian market in 2018.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]