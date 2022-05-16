Wildberries launches online direct sale model in Armenia
10:45, 16 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Wildberries launched a logistics center in Armenia that enables local businesses to carry out direct sales online.
“Initially, the “Marketplace” sale model is available for Armenian businesses only inside the country, but the geography could expand in the future to other countries, including in Russia,” the company said in a statement.
Wildberries entered the Armenian market in 2018.
