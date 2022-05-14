Missing Russian woman found dead in Artsakh’s River Karkar

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The body of Olga Sanikova, a citizen of Russia living in Stepanakert, Artsakh, who has been missing since May 9, was found in the River Karkar of Stepanakert on May 14, at 12:30, the Artsakh State Emergency Service said.

The rescuers of Artsakh removed the body from the river.