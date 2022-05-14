President of Armenia receives Russian Minister of Sport

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Minister of Sport of Russia Oleg Matytsin. The meeting was also attended by president of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpischev, the Presidential office said.

Highlighting the expansion of cooperation and implementation of joint projects with Russia in sports field, the Armenian President presented the opportunities of Armenia in conducting joint sports trainings and expanding the partnership in different types of sport. Khachaturyan said that the visit of the Russian minister of sport to Armenia is important and will give an additional impetus to the expansion of joint programs and new opportunities.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the development of sport and takes consistent efforts in implementing large-scale sport programs.

Oleg Matytsin thanked for the reception and said that they are very happy to see Armenia’s great efforts in the development of sport and significant achievements in different international tournaments. The Russian minister said they are ready to do everything possible to expand and deepen the relations between the two brotherly countries.