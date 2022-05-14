President of Belarus to participate in CSTO summit in Moscow

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Russia on May 16 to take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), his office said.

The leaders of the CSTO states will gather in Moscow on May 16 for a summit on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the founding of the organization.

Lukashenko is expected to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.