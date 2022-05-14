New Zealand PM tests positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Instagram.

“Despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for COVID 19. We’ve been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve tested positive on Wednesday and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning”, she said.

Jacinda Ardern said she will not be in parliament for the government's emissions reduction plan on Monday and the budget on Thursday.