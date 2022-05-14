LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-22

LONDON, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 May:

The price of aluminum up by 1.68% to $2788.00, copper price up by 0.76% to $9159.00, lead price down by 1.58% to $2059.00, nickel price down by 1.97% to $27262.00, tin price down by 1.15% to $33370.00, zinc price down by 1.15% to $3489.50, molybdenum price stood at $42064.15, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.