Armenian FM meets with Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

The Armenian and Tajik FMs praised the level of the bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and mutual trust. The sides noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Tajikistan and called this a good occasion to sum up the registered achievements and outline new directions for expansion of partnership.

In terms of strengthening the political ties between the two countries, the officials highlighted holding consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Making efforts for the full use of the potential of the commercial partnership was also emphasized, and in this respect the sides attached importance to intensifying the activities of the Armenian-Tajik inter-governmental commission.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan in multilateral platforms.