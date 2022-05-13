Up to 300 GB with Ucom's Wi-Fi on the go: exciting news for uGo and uBox subscribers

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The existing subscribers of Ucom's mobile internet uGo 3500, uGo 5500, uGo 7500 and uBox 12 500 postpaid tariff plans, who joined one of these services by May 1, 2022 will be getting a bigger volume of the internet inclusions starting June 1, 2022. At the same time, the new subscribers also have the opportunity of getting both the additional megabytes, as well as a Wi-Fi modem, in case of subscribing to the offer for the period of 12 to 24 months. The new offer will be especially appealing to the travelers who prefer a “Wi-Fi on the go", as well as those who are tired of the office monotony and made up their minds to enjoy occasional working in nature.

Particularly, the subscribers of the uGo 3500 will be getting 40 GB instead of the previous 30 GB, subscribers of the uGo 5500: 100 GB instead of the previous 70 GB, and those of uGo 7500: 200 GB instead of the previous 100 GB. Meanwhile uBox 12 500 subscribers will receive 300 GB on a monthly basis instead of the previous 130 GB.

“When developing this offer, we first and foremost thought of our existing customers, who have been benefiting from the Ucom’s mobile internet service for quite a long time. All the existing subscribers of uGo tariff plans that joined the service until May 1st, 2022 will be receiving their monthly internet inclusions in an increased volume", said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

The uFi internet modem can be purchased at 39 000 drams or 1 dram in case of joining the service for a period of 18 months.