FlyArystan announces Almaty-Yerevan flights
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Kazakh FlyArystan airline announced starting flights from Almaty to Yerevan.
The roundtrip flights will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays starting June 2.
- 16:03 Armenian deputy minister, AFD representatives discuss development prospects of railway infrastructure
- 15:52 Up to 300 GB with Ucom's Wi-Fi on the go: exciting news for uGo and uBox subscribers
- 15:13 UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies aged 73
- 15:10 Three people hospitalized in Yerevan suburbs with gunshot wounds in attempted murder
- 14:53 FlyArystan announces Almaty-Yerevan flights
- 14:21 Construction of Friendship Bridge at Armenia-Georgia border enters final phase
- 14:15 Armenian Ambassador, Kazakh deputy FM discuss regional and international issues
- 13:58 Mirzoyan presents Armenia’s position on NK conflict settlement to CIS Foreign Ministers
- 13:16 PM appoints Arkadi Peleshyan as acting mayor of Vanadzor
- 13:04 Pensioners to get some discounts in case of buying with bank card: PM says new system will be introduced soon
- 13:00 Armenian government launches prison reforms, approves new penitentiary code
- 12:55 Cabinet approves Public Administration Reforms Strategy
- 11:54 Parliament to convene extraordinary session
- 11:12 Nearly 300 specialists from Diaspora applied to work in Armenia’s public sector
- 11:06 Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale running order revealed, Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform under #8
- 10:40 Armenian FM participates in CIS foreign ministerial meeting in Tajikistan
- 09:59 30 years of diplomatic relations also speak of 30 years of friendship – Ambassador of Uruguay to Armenia
- 09:00 European Stocks - 12-05-22
- 08:59 US stocks - 12-05-22
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-05-22
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 12-05-22
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 12-05-22
- 05.12-21:19 Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced Kyiv's readiness for negotiations with Moscow, but without ultimatums
- 05.12-20:30 No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh – MoD Russia
- 05.12-18:53 USA rules out supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapon
13:12, 05.10.2022
2294 views Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
18:43, 05.06.2022
2248 views Yerevan buys 12-meter MAN buses
12:26, 05.06.2022
2171 views US Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of LA mansion allegedly paid for with bribes involving Gagik Khachatryan
16:54, 05.07.2022
2073 views Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military
17:17, 05.07.2022
1937 views Azeri military shooting attack suppressed by Armenian countermeasures