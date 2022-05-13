Construction of Friendship Bridge at Armenia-Georgia border enters final phase
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The construction of the Friendship Bridge on the Armenian-Georgian border’s Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border crossing point is in the final phase.
The construction of the bridge is a joint Armenian-Georgian program, funded by the EBRD and the governments of Armenia and Georgia.
The bridge will ease traffic and facilitate passenger and cargo movement.
