Mirzoyan presents Armenia’s position on NK conflict settlement to CIS Foreign Ministers

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS participating states in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, the ministry said in a news release.

During the extended-format session the CIS foreign ministers exchanged views about the issues of mutual interest relating to regional and international agenda, touched upon the opportunities of strengthening the mutual partnership within the CIS. The further activity directions of the organization were also discussed.

During the session the Armenian FM also touched upon his meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on May 12, expressing hope that it will be a step towards establishment of peace and stability in the region. Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached by the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 statements.

FM Mirzoyan also presented the position of the Armenian side over the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and in this respect highlighted promoting the peace process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The CIS Foreign Ministers observed the report on the 2021 multi-level consultation plan between the CIS foreign ministries. The decision on granting “Silk Road” International University of Tourism a status of a base organization of the CIS participating states in tourism sector and other documents were agreed upon. A decision was also made about the CIS Youth Capital international project which aims at boosting the cooperation of the CIS states towards creating conditions for promoting youth potential.