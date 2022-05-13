PM appoints Arkadi Peleshyan as acting mayor of Vanadzor
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Arkadi Peleshyan has been appointed as acting mayor of Vanadzor town according to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
