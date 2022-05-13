Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale running order revealed, Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform under #8
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Rosa Linn will take the stage under number 8 with Snap at the Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale in Turin, Italy as the organizers revealed the running order.
The Grand Finale will take place May 14th at Pala Olimpico Arena.
