Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale running order revealed, Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform under #8

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Rosa Linn will take the stage under number 8 with Snap at the Eurovision 2022 Grand Finale in Turin, Italy as the organizers revealed the running order.

The Grand Finale will take place May 14th at Pala Olimpico Arena.








