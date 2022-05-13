Armenian FM participates in CIS foreign ministerial meeting in Tajikistan
YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is participating in the CIS foreign ministerial council session in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier on May 12, the Armenian FM held a meeting with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. FM Mirzoyan then held a trilateral meeting with participation of the Russian and Azerbaijani FMs.
