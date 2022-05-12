No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh – MoD Russia
20:30, 12 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on this.
Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation round the clock at 27 checkpoints.
It is noted that no violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
