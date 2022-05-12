Armenia-Azerbaijan delimitation, border security commissions to hold meeting next week

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the commissions on border delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan is planned to take place next week in Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tajikistan.

“I’d like to inform you that we’ve had contacts with Azerbaijani colleagues on the matter of creating the commissions for delimitation and border security issues. And it seems that there is an agreement with Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk that on May 16-17 a meeting will take place in Moscow on the matter of unblocking of connections, and there is also an agreement that a bilateral meeting on the issues of delimitation and border security will be organized again in Moscow during the same days,” Mirzoyan said.