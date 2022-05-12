Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-05-22

YEREVAN, 12 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 May, USD exchange rate down by 6.74 drams to 460.13 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 11.98 drams to 480.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 7.02 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 13.98 drams to 561.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 482.37 drams to 27396.86 drams. Silver price down by 5.92 drams to 322.28 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.