Putin’s expected Armenia trip to be state visit

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Armenia could take place in between October-December of 2022 and the trip will be a state visit, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Speaking at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tajikistan, the Armenian FM said that now the details and exact timeframes of the visit are being clarified.

“The planning of President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s state visit is on our agenda. There is an understanding that it will take place in the second half of this year, in the period of October-December. The timeframes are still being clarified, of course,” Mirzoyan said as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Earlier in April, Putin accepted Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia in 2022.