Meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs launched in Dushanbe

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov kicked off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Earlier today the Armenian and Russian FMs held a private meeting.

The Armenian FM visited Dushanbe to participate in the sitting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

Minister Mirzoyan will also hold meetings with CIS partners.