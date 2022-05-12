Armenia U-14 is the winner of UEFA U-14 Development Cup 2022

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. (FFA Press Release) UEFA U-14 Development Cup match between Armenia U-14 and United Arab Emirates U-14 teams took place in Yerevan on May 12. Armenia won with a score of 1:0 and with 6 points became the winner of the UEFA U-14 Development Cup. UAE is the second with 3 points, and Lebanon finished last with 0 points. In this tournament Armenia scored 4 goals, UAE and Lebanon 1 goal each.

Best striker of the tournament is Sargis Gasparyan with 2 goals and the best player is Ruben Karapetyan.