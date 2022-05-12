Artsakh police search for missing Russian woman

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Police in Artsakh are searching for a Russian woman who is missing since May 9.

The Interior Ministry of Artsakh said that Olga Sanikova (pictured above), a citizen of Russia who resides in Stepanakert, was last seen near the banks of the River Karkar on May 9 in Artsakh. Authorities received the missing person report on May 10 and launched the search which is still ongoing.

“The search hasn’t given any result so far,” the Interior Ministry said.

The authorities asked anyone having any information on the whereabouts of the missing woman to contact police by dialing 102.