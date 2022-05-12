Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

“The Azerbaijani ministry of defense, continuing the practice of spreading disinformation about the border situation, released a statement according to which in the evening of May 11 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

“This information has nothing to do with the reality”, the ministry said, adding that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.