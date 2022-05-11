Armenia lifts COVID-19 health pass
12:54, 11 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities announced that the COVID-19 health pass will be lifted from May 12th given the relatively stable epidemiological situation in the country.
The COVID-19 health pass took effect January 22 and required people to produce either a vaccination certificate or a negative recent test result upon entering restaurants, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, cinemas and other similar venues.
