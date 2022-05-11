UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12, a source within the Organization told TASS news agency.

“The meeting will take place in the first half of the day Thursday”, the source said. This information was confirmed by another source as well.

TASS reports citing CNN, the Security Council meeting was summoned on request of France and Mexico. It will be open and no vote on any issue is expected. The participants will listen to representatives of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), CNN report says.