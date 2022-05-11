LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-22

LONDON, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 May:

The price of aluminum down by 0.05% to $2753.50, copper price down by 0.10% to $9228.50, lead price down by 1.83% to $2114.00, nickel price up by 0.81% to $28414.00, tin price down by 4.29% to $35527.00, zinc price down by 0.48% to $3597.50, molybdenum price down by 0.21% to $42174.38, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.