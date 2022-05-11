Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn qualified for Grand Final

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Rosa Linn representing Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 qualified for the Grand Final to be held on May 14.

The first Semi-Final took place yesterday, on May 10, at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy.

Armenia’s Maléna, the winner of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021, was a special guest at the first Semi-Final. She reminded that this year the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Armenia.

Switzerland, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands also qualified for the Grand Final.