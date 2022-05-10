Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Netherlands on an official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on May 10. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports, the Prime Minister is in the Netherlands on a two-day official visit. This is the first official visit of the Armenian leader to the Netherlands.

This year, Armenia and the Netherlands mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister was greeted at the Groningen International Airport by the Royal Commissioner for Drenthe, Jetta Klijnsma, the Mayor of Assen Marco Out, Tynaarlo Mayor Marcel Thijsen, and Chief of Protocol at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dominique Kuhling.

The delegation headed by PM Pashinyan consists of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, the Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan.

PM Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte on May 11. Nikol Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. Within the framework of the visit Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the official opening of the exhibition “Under the Spell of Ararat: treasures from Ancient Armenia”.