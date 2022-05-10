Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-22

YEREVAN, 10 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.74 drams to 472.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.26 drams to 498.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 6.81 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.96 drams to 583.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 583.00 drams to 28277.73 drams. Silver price down by 17.24 drams to 332.25 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.