WHO report on excess deaths associated with COVID-19 in Armenia erroneously includes war casualties
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan ordered an analysis of the data on Armenia in the World Health Organization’s report on excess deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
It turned out that that the nearly 650 excess deaths per 100,000 population indicated in the report during the 2 years of the pandemic is exaggerated because it reflects not only the pandemic-related deaths but also the deaths related to the war and its consequences, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.
Besides, the available preliminary data was used in making the report, while the final data is different.
The Ministry of Healthcare said it will contact WHO with a demand to issue additional comments and revise the published analysis.