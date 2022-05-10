Vice Speaker of Parliament, several foreign Ambassadors discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassadors of several member states of the European Union to Armenia, the Ambassadors of the USA, UK and Switzerland, as well as the representatives of Embassies, the Parliament’s press service said.

The sides discussed the process of normalization of the Armenia-Turkey relations and the regional developments. In this context Ruben Rubinyan presented Armenia’s positions and priorities, highlighting the necessity of the international community’s support to these matters.