New technology center to be built in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. A multifunctional technological center “Dalan” will be built in Yerevan with an investment of 110 million dollars, Enterprise Armenia said in a statement.

“In a total area of 158,000 square meters, the Dalan will include offices, commercial areas, sports and research centers, public and rehabilitation places. There will be a hotel and a parking for over 1000 cars. The Dalan is going to be the first building in the region meeting BOMA A Class construction standard. This standard is given to high-class and reputational buildings, which offer high-quality solutions, modern systems. The project will be implemented based on LEED certificate standards”, the statement says.

Enterprise Armenia Director General Levon Ohanesyan highlighted the significance of the Center both in terms of the volume of investments and the impact on the development of Armenia’s technological eco-environment.

Dalan will be put into operation in 2026.