YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The next program based on the patriotic activities of the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation is the "Ser Artsakh'' charity project, within the framework of which every child born in Artsakh will receive his first gift box. The goal of this project is to emphasize the role and importance of building families and shaping the future of children on a historic land, the Foundation told Armenpress.

The project will be launched on June 1, International Children's Day, as a sign of the responsibility to protect children born after the 44-day Artsakh war in 2020, the ones who give new life to their homeland.

“The program should not be perceived as a regular donation or charitable initiative. Instead, we created these quality gift boxes to feel like a gift that every donor would give to new members of their own families”, says Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, Founder-President of the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation.

All the items included in the gift boxes are high quality Armenian products, purchased in Armenia and Artsakh. Each box includes onesies, pajama sets, sleeping sacks, towels and blankets; care essentials like diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, thermometer and pacifier; as well as maternity hygiene necessities for the new mother. The boxes will also include gifts like a custom-made soft baby book and a wooden wheeled toy all made in the Homeland.

The partners of the initiative are Lalunz, LLC, Play Artsakh, Tmblik, and Theopharma Imports, LLC.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte is an American-Armenian writer, philanthropist, lawyer, elected official, president of the Westbrook City council and the president of the "Anna Astvatsaturian'' foundation. Anna also is an author of a book "Nowhere, a Story of Exile, 2012"based on her diaries which she wrote as an 11 year old child escaping the Baku massacres. In 2013 Anna spearheaded a successful recognition of Artsakh at the state of Maine legislature. Since thenAstvatsaturian Turcotte has implemented a number of charitable programs in Armenia and Artsakh. In 2020 she founded the Anna Astvatsaturian Charitable Foundation. One of the fund's major projects is the "Artsakh War 2020: Losses, Challenges - Opportunities for resistance development'' survey conducted after the 44-day war.